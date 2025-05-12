Norwalk Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Underage Family Member In Car

Salvador Valdovinos-Contreras, of Norwalk, was taken into custody on Saturday, May 10, following a felony traffic stop, police said.

Authorities began investigating Valdovinos-Contreras on Feb. 9, when an underage relative reported that they and another family member had fallen asleep in his car in South Norwalk and woke up to him allegedly groping them, police said.

No further information was released to protect the victim’s identity.

Valdovinos-Contreras was arrested without incident and charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor, according to Norwalk police.

He was held on a $25,000 bond, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.