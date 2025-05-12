Fair 70°

Norwalk Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Underage Family Member In Car

A 36-year-old Connecticut man was arrested over the weekend after an underage family member accused him of sexually assaulting them inside a vehicle earlier this year, according to police.

Photo Credit: Norwalk Police Department
Salvador Valdovinos-Contreras, of Norwalk, was taken into custody on Saturday, May 10, following a felony traffic stop, police said.

Authorities began investigating Valdovinos-Contreras on Feb. 9, when an underage relative reported that they and another family member had fallen asleep in his car in South Norwalk and woke up to him allegedly groping them, police said.

No further information was released to protect the victim’s identity.

Valdovinos-Contreras was arrested without incident and charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor, according to Norwalk police.

He was held on a $25,000 bond, police said.

