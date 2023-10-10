Fair 58°

Norwalk Liquor Store Robbed At Gunpoint, Police Say

Police in Fairfield County are searching for three armed men who allegedly robbed a liquor store of high-end bottles.

A popular Norwalk liquor store was robbed at gunpoint of high-end liquors. Photo Credit: Васько Петровець via Google Maps street view
The incident took place in Norwalk around 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 9 at the Old Post Spirit Shop, 694 West Ave.

Lt. Tomasz Podgorski of the Norwalk Police said officers responded to the store after receiving a 911 call from an employee reporting a robbery.

According to the victim, one of the men was armed with a handgun during the robbery. The victim said the men stole various high-end liquor bottles. 

No one was injured during the incident.

Patrol officers searched the area for the suspects and the Detective Bureau responded to the store and took over the investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Matt Nyquist by telephone at 203-854-3034, or by email at mnyquist@norwalkct.gov.

