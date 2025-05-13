Fair 63°

Norwalk House Fire Displaces 11 People; Cause Of Blaze Under Investigation

Eleven people were forced out of their home after a fire tore through a Norwalk building overnight. 

Fire truck

Fire truck

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/automatic6517
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

The fire at 19 Adams Lane was reported just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, May 13. The emergency caller told Norwalk dispatchers that the blaze began as a kitchen fire in the basement but had crept through the one-story building, firefighters said. 

Norwalk crews arrived to find heavy smoke pouring out of the roof and eaves, but they were able to knock down the flames quickly, authorities said. 

No one was injured in the blaze, but it displaced 11 people. The Norwalk fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. 

