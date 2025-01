The fire was reported around 8 a.m. at a split-level home on Cindy Lane in Norwalk. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke billowing from the eaves and flames moving through the dining room.

Nearly 30 firefighters helped put out the blaze, but authorities ruled the home unfit to live in after the fire, Norwalk officials said.

No one was injured in the blaze.

The Norwalk Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.

