Norwalk Golf Course Pro Shop Catches Fire

Norwalk Fire Department arrived at 14 Canfield Ave. just after 8:40 a.m. to find flames climbing the outside of the 1.5-story wood-frame building. Firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze before it could spread into the attic.

Crews ventilated the building and checked for hotspots while emergency teams, including Norwalk PD and EMS, secured the area. No injuries were reported. The extent of the damage is unclear.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Norwalk Fire Marshal’s Division.

