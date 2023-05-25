Fair 48°

Norwalk Garage Storing Antique Car Destroyed By Fire

A two-story detached garage housing an antique car was destroyed in Fairfield County during an early morning fire.

The garage on fire. Photo Credit: Norwalk Fire Department
The fire took place in Norwalk around 12:35 a.m., Wednesday, May 24 at 163 Perry Ave.

Deputy Chief Timothy Reardon, of the Norwalk Fire Department, said arriving crews found flames coming from the fully-involved structure.

Firefighters from Truck 1 and Engine 1 were able to extinguish the fire within 35 minutes after issuing a second alarm and a total of 29 firefighters, Reardon said.

Located in the garage was an antique vehicle. There were no reported injuries to firefighters or civilians, he added.

The Norwalk Fire Marshal Division is investigating the cause of the fire.

