Norwalk Fugitive Wanted for Sex Crimes Against Children Captured in Georgia

Moises Ruiz, 37, of Norwalk, was tracked to Gwinnett County, Georgia, where he was taken into custody on Jan. 15 by US Marshals, according to the Norwalk Police Department.

Detectives from Norwalk’s special victims unit traveled to Georgia on Tuesday, Jan. 28, to extradite Ruiz back to Connecticut.

The investigation began in Nov. 2023, when the Connecticut Department of Children and Families filed a complaint with Norwalk police. After an investigation, police charged Ruiz with two counts each of fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor, Norwalk police said.

Ruiz, who lived on Cliff St. in Norwalk, was being held on a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Authorities have not released further details about the alleged victims or the nature of the accusations.

