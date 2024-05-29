Norwalk Drug Dealer Busted During Raid Of Apartment, Cops Say

Keith Johnson, age 33, of Norwalk, was arrested on Tuesday, May 28, at the Waypointe Apartment Complex in Norwalk.
According to Lt. Tomasz Podgorski of the Norwalk Police, members of the department's Special Services Division, assisted by members of the Patrol Division, executed the search warrants following a surveillance of the apartment complex.
During the search, Podgorski said a large amount of narcotics was seized including:
- 1,167 folds of fentanyl weighing 292 grams
- Loose powdered fentanyl weighing 84 grams
- Loose MDMA/ fentanyl powder weighing 7 grams
- Loose crack cocaine weighing 15 grams
- 739 ecstasy pills containing fentanyl weighing 330 grams
- Numerous items used to facilitate a drug factory, including 4 scales, cutting agents, stamps, and a blender.
- $1,103.00 in cash
Johnson was charged with:
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Sale of 1 oz or more heroin/methadone
- Operation of a drug factory
- Use of drug paraphernalia
- Risk of injury to a child
He is being held on a $350,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, June 11.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.