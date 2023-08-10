Norwalk Carjacker Who Shot Victim In Leg Captured, Police Say

Deonte Sayles, age 27, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 9 for the Monday, June 19 incident in Norwalk.

On June 19 Norwalk Police received a report of a carjacking at 580 Main Ave. Arriving Patrol Division officers located the victim, who had been shot in the leg during the incident.

Officers rendered aid and the victim was transported to Norwalk Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle and suspect description were relayed to area police departments, said Lt. Joe Dinho of the Norwalk Police.

A short time later the vehicle and the suspect, identified as Sayles, were taken into custody on unrelated charges by the Danbury Police Department.

Norwalk Police Detectives assumed the investigation and quickly determined that Sayles had entered the victim’s vehicle with a firearm and instructed the victim to drive, Dinho said. While driving, a struggle ensued and Sayles shot the victim in the leg. The victim was able to get out of the vehicle, at which time the Sayles fled the area in her car. As a result of their investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Sayles.

Sayles was charged with:

Assault

Robbery

Criminal possession of a firearm

He is being held on a $750,000 bond.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact Detective Kougioumtzidis at 203-854-3185 or by email nkougioumtzidis@norwalkct.gov.

