Norwalk Barber Gets Shoutout From 'Today' Show Host, Westport's Craig Melvin For 'Fresh' Look

Melvin, who lives in Westport with his wife, sports broadcaster Lindsay Czarniak, and their two children, gave the Norwalk barber a shoutout on Friday, Jan. 10, during an exchange with weatherman Al Roker.

"Welcome back, and I love the haircut — very clean," Roker told Melvin during the broadcast.

"Oh, well thank you. I appreciate that, and my barber, DJ Fresh, appreciates it too," Melvin replied. "... It's a stage name."

DJ Fresh, who works at Supreme Cuts in Norwalk, previewed Melvin's fresh look in an Instagram video earlier this week.

A call to the 58 Main St. barber shop was not immediately returned.

Melvin may be going for a new style as he prepares to officially take over Hoda Kotb's position on the popular morning show. The show named him as her replacement last year and will begin filling the co-anchor chair on Monday, Jan. 13.

