Westchester Man Driving Without Headlights Nabbed With Marijuana In Greenwich, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Maxwell Tafolla
Maxwell Tafolla Photo Credit: Greenwich Police Department

A 20-year-old Westchester man was nabbed for possession of marijuana and other charges after being stopped for driving without headlights in Fairfield County.

Maxwell Tafolla, of Port Chester,  was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 2, by Greenwich Police after being stopped around 9:30 p.m., for driving without headlights on West Putnam Avenue, said the Greenwich Police.

When officers approached the vehicle they detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, police said.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found packaging material, a digital scale, THC edibles, and two ounces of marijuana, police said.

Tafolla was charged with failure to use headlights, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession with intent to sell.

He was released after post a $500 bail.

