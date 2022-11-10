Trio Nabbed For Norwalk Shots Fired Incident, Police Say

Three people, including a juvenile, were arrested in connection with gunshots being fired in Fairfield County.

The incident took place in Norwalk around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in the area of 4 Merritt Street.

Norwalk police responded to the area after receiving a 911 call of shots being fired in the area and three men running away, said Sgt. Sofia Gulino, of the Norwalk Police.

When officers arrived on the scene they located one of the suspects, a 16-year-old male who was in possession of a semi-automatic weapon, on Chestnut Street, Gulino said.

Gulino said officers continued their search and within several minutes found the two additional suspects hiding on the property of a business on Bell Avenue and two more semiautomatic handguns.

Detectives arrived to process and recover further evidence related to the incident.

Detectives interviewed witnesses and by utilizing video evidence were able to link the firearms to the suspects from Bell Avenue, Gulino said.

The second and third suspects were identified as Jermaine Joseph and Jahmari Rodriguez.

Both men, Rodriguez, age 18, of Bridgeport, and Joseph, age 19, of Norwalk were charged with:

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Interfering with an officer

Criminal trespass.

Both are being held on a $25,000 bond.

The juvenile was charged with illegal possession of narcotics, possession of a high-capacity magazine, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

He was taken to Juvenile Detention.

There were no injuries as a result of the shooting, however, an occupied vehicle on Merritt Street was struck by gunfire, police said.

Communications with The SoNo Elementary School and Side By Side School were immediate and ongoing. Those schools were placed in “Secure Mode” during the incident, and additional officers were dispatched to those locations as a precaution for added security, Gulino said.

The Norwalk Detective Bureau is actively investigating this incident to determine the motive for the criminal activity.

Anyone with information relevant to this case should contact Detective Downer by email at cdowner@norwalkct.org or at (203) 854-3182.

