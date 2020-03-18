Second COVID-19 Case Confirmed In Norwalk

A second case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed in Norwalk.

Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling sent a phone message to residents on Wednesday, March 18, informing them of the new case.

"Norwalk now has two confirmed positive cases of Norwalk residents with COVID-19," the message said.

One other case had been reported earlier. The status of the two residents was not released or whether they were hospitalized or in self-quarantine.

As of Wednesday, there are 48 confirmed cases in Fairfield County.

At least 20 cases are in Westport after more than 50 people attended a party in which one of the guests later tested positive for the virus.

Town Hall and all Norwalk schools are closed under an emergency declaration.

In related news, the city also closed Elmcrest Terrace on Wednesday, March 18, to traffic at Route 1 to help ease traffic in the area of COVID-19 testing at Norwalk Hospital, according to the Norwalk Police Department:

In a notice, police said that local traffic should access the area from Stevens Street, residents will still be able to come and go.

