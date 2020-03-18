Contact Us
Norwalk Daily Voice serves Norwalk & Rowayton
Return to your home site

Menu

Norwalk Daily Voice serves Norwalk & Rowayton

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Teenage Sisters Reported Missing In Fairfield County Located Safe, Police Say
News

Second COVID-19 Case Confirmed In Norwalk

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Norwalk.
The second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Norwalk. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A second case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed in Norwalk.

Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling sent a phone message to residents on Wednesday, March 18, informing them of the new case.

"Norwalk now has two confirmed positive cases of Norwalk residents with COVID-19," the message said.

One other case had been reported earlier. The status of the two residents was not released or whether they were hospitalized or in self-quarantine.

As of Wednesday, there are 48 confirmed cases in Fairfield County.

At least 20 cases are in Westport after more than 50 people attended a party in which one of the guests later tested positive for the virus.

Town Hall and all Norwalk schools are closed under an emergency declaration.

In related news, the city also closed Elmcrest Terrace on Wednesday, March 18, to traffic at Route 1 to help ease traffic in the area of COVID-19 testing at Norwalk Hospital, according to the Norwalk Police Department:

In a notice, police said that local traffic should access the area from Stevens Street, residents will still be able to come and go.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Norwalk Daily Voice!

Serves Norwalk & Rowayton

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Norwalk Daily Voice!

Serves Norwalk & Rowayton

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.