Officials ID Norwalk Girl Killed In Massive House Fire

A 7-year-old Fairfield County girl who died in a fast-moving house fire has been identified by officials.

Summer Fawcett, of Norwalk, was killed around 5 a.m., Saturday, May 14 at 7 Nelson Ave., said the Norwalk Fire Department.

She was born on May 8, 2015, and is the daughter of Blair and Lindsay Fawcett.

A first-grade student, she attended Cranbury Elementary School and had also attended Tracey Magnet School.

On Saturday, Norwalk Schools Superintendent Dr. Alexandra Estrella announced school counselors and other staff members would be on hand to help students and educators with the grieving process due to this tremendous loss.

On Monday, May 16, Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling met with staff members of Cranbury Elementary School to offer them support in any way they need.

“This is an unimaginable nightmare,” said Rilling. “My heart goes out to the parents of Summer Fawcett, Blair, and Lindsay Fawcett, as they mourn the inconceivable loss of their 7-year-old daughter."

"This family is known among many in the community for their kindness and loving nature, and I hope they know that the City and the entire community are here for whatever they may need," he added.

During the fire, Summer's father broke his arm and suffered burns when he fell while trying to climb to the window to rescue his daughter, fire officials said.

Both parents remain hospitalized, city officials said. Her older brother, Blair, is staying with his grandparents, according to a GoFundMe page.

More than $94,000 has been donated to help the family recover from the fire that destroyed everything they owed, the GoFundMe said.

One donator said Summer would also be remembered for her wild wavy blonde hair and her collection of pink party dresses.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

