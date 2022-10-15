Norwalk Man Admits To Helping Smuggle People Into US, Child Porn Possession

A Fairfield County man pleaded guilty to helping smuggle four Vietnamese nationals from Canada into the United States and to possession of child pornography.

Jose Angel Portillo-Lopez, age 72, of Norwalk, admitted to charges of conspiracy to commit alien smuggling and possession of child pornography on Wednesday, Oct. 12, US Attorney Carla Freedman announced.

Portillo-Lopez admitted that in April 2021, he traveled to the border in the Franklin County village of Burke, New York, and help smuggle the four people into the US for profit, Freedman said.

He also admitted that he had videos of child pornography on his cellphone, the US Attorney's Office said.

Portillo-Lopez's sentencing is set for Feb. 8, 2023, according to the report.

The case was investigated by the United States Border Patrol Burke Station and Homeland Security Investigations.

