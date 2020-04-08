K&J Tree Service Brings Giant Thank You To Norwalk Hospital

Every night at 7 p.m. in New York City, apartment windows open and residents clap to show their appreciation for medical and support staff working tirelessly in local hospitals. In Norwalk, Kyle DeLucia, founder and CEO of K&J Tree Service, brought the appreciation to the hospital.

Parked on the top floor of the garage at Norwalk Hospital, a K&J Tree Service truck proudly flew a giant American flag from a crane and displayed a large Thank You sign from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8.

“I just wanted to communicate thanks through this sign and show community support,” said DeLucia. “We’re hearing what they’re going through and how hard they’re working—all of them: doctors, nurses, technicians, sanitation, facilities.”

DeLucia hopes to take his traveling Thank You to as many local hospitals that can facilitate it. On Monday, Yale-New Haven was the first hospital to get their giant Thank You—not a surprise since DeLucia’s sister is an ICU nurse there.

K&J Tree Service , which services Fairfield and New Haven counties and has an office in Norwalk, has been in business since 2004. DeLucia is currently coordinating future hospital stops with his heartfelt message.

"It's such a simple gesture. More people need to hear positive news, especially now, in the presence of such tragedy," said DeLucia. "My niece Kayla suggested that we bring the display to every hospital in Connecticut. She said that countless other workers would love a 'thank you,' too. I agreed, and I want to try to bring our display to as many hospitals in Connecticut as possible. I know it would make a positive impact on someone's day—and that is our motivation."

