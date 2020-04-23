Fairfield County Nears 10,000 Positive COVID-19 Cases: Get Rundowns For Cities, Towns Here

There are now 22,469 cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Connecticut, with nearly 10,000 of them in Fairfield County.

As of Thursday morning, April 23, Fairfield County has a total of 9,883 cases, accounting for 44 percent of the state's total.

A total of 1,544 have died statewide from the virus, with 584 deaths in Fairfield County for 38 percent of the state's totals.

Currently, 1,972 are hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 69,918 people have been tested for the virus statewide.

Stamford has the most number of cases of any city or town in the state with 2,167.

You can get specific rundowns on the number of cases in each town in Fairfield County by clicking here and scrolling down to the "Laboratory-Confirmed Cases by Town" map shown in the image above and then scrolling over the outline of the town.

