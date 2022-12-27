Fairfield County Duo Nabbed For Sex Trafficking Of Minors In Norwalk, Police Say

A Fairfield County man and woman have been arrested for the alleged sex trafficking of minors.

The two, identified as Teresa Martinez, age 36 of Bridgeport, and Eugene Luini, age 60, of Stamford, were arrested by Norwalk Police on Monday, Dec. 26, said Norwalk Deputy Chief Terrence Blake.

In January 2021, the Department of Children and Families received an anonymous tip regarding the sex trafficking of juveniles in Norwalk, Blake said.

The Department of Children and Families notified the Special Victims Unit of the Norwalk Police Department and an investigation was launched by Detective Patrick English.

Blake said after a lengthy and complex investigation, English identified multiple victims and the two suspects, Martinez and Luini.

The duo was arrested in Fairfield and charged with:

Commercial sex abuse of a minor

Trafficking in persons

Risk of injury to a minor

They are being held on a $1.5 million bond and are expected to appear in court on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact the Norwalk Police Department Special Victims Unit at 203-854-3043 or Sgt. David Orr at 203-854-3008.

