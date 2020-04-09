COVID-19: Norwalk Has 23 Deaths, 644 Cases; Police Will Ticket Those Who Discard Gloves, Masks

Norwalk continues to see an increase in the number of new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases with 19 new cases reported in the latest totals released by the state of Connecticut.

Mayor Harry Rilling announced that the new cases bring the number of total positive COVID-19 cases in the town to 644 on Wednesday night, April 8.

Rilling also said there were two new COVID-19 deaths in the city, bringing the total number of fatalities in Norwalk to 23.

In Fairfield County, the number of new positive cases went from 4,136 to 4,417.

In other COVID-19 news, Rilling reported members of the public continue to discard used gloves and masks in parking lots and shopping carts, creating a public health risk.

In response, the mayor is ordering retail establishments to place specially labeled trash receptacles for gloves and masks in the parking lots and near cart return areas.

Additionally, the Norwalk Police Department is watching shopping centers and will ticket anyone observed littering.

For additional information regarding COVID-19 and Norwalk, visit the city's website here .

