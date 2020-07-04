COVID-19: Littered Protective Gear Sparks Response In Norwalk

With the call for residents to wear masks and even gloves to avoid being exposed to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), one Fairfield County resident has started an effort to put an end to people throwing used masks and gloves in parking lots and on the ground.

Lindsay Lewis, a Norwalk resident, started a Change.org petition after becoming fed up with the ongoing littering of worn gloves, masks, wipes, and other used materials in places other than designated litter receptacles.

'I am requesting for an official order be brought forth throughout the city of Norwalk to prevent individuals from disposing of their litter on the ground," Lewis said on the petition. "I believe most have noticed this, including yourself, and feel most unsettled at the blatant disregard for our city and its residents and visitors."

Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling agreed and said during a briefing last week that he has asked the Norwalk Police Department to up enforcement and issue tickets to anyone seen littering.

"Reports continue to surface that members of the public are discarding used gloves in the parking lots and sidewalks of shopping facilities," Rilling said.

Lewis said the individuals have become known as “Littergloves."

What she doesn't understand is why people would throw possibly infectious items on the ground of highly-traveled areas.

"Our question is, why? Why is this happening and what is being done to mitigate the likelihood of such offensive behavior?" she asked.

She suggests businesses posting signs and increasing the cost of a fine to equal that of using a cell phone while driving with the first offense at $150, the second offense will increase to $300, and so on.

Lewis is also urging others to snap photos of offenders and report the incident to the police so they can know where to increase patrols.

Norwalk Police have not responded to a request if they have issued any tickets or warnings.

So far, she has 50 supporters who have signed the petition .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.