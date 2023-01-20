COVID-19: Indoor Mask-Wearing Recommended In 6 CT Counties By CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in six of Connecticut's eight counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report.

The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:

Counties shown in orange are where the CDC advises wearing masks indoors.

are where the CDC advises wearing masks indoors. Counties shown in yellow are places in which those at high risk for severe disease should be cautious.

are places in which those at high risk for severe disease should be cautious. In green counties, indoor masking is not necessary.

As of Friday, Jan. 20, these Connecticut counties are in the “orange” zone with "high” COVID levels where masks are currently recommended:

Hartford County

Litchfield County

Middlesex County

New Haven County

Tolland County

Windham County

