COVID-19: Indoor Mask-Wearing Now Recommended In 6 CT Counties In New CDC Tracker Report

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in six of Connecticu's eight counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report.
The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:
- Counties shown in orange are where the CDC advises wearing masks indoors.
- Counties shown in yellow are places in which those at high risk for severe disease should be cautious.
- In green counties, indoor masking is not necessary.
As of Friday, Jan. 6, these Connecticut counties are in the “orange” zone with "high” COVID levels where masks are currently recommended:
- Hartford County
- Litchfield County
- Middlesex County
- New Haven County
- Tolland County
- Windham County
