COVID-19: Here's New CT Testing Positivity Rate; Rundown Of Cases By County, Community

Joe Lombardi
A look at COVID-19 hospitalizations in Connecticut, by county.
There were 12 new deaths due to COVID-19 in Connecticut as the positive rate for testing remained relatively steady.

A total of 32,964 tests were administered and 1,702 came back positive (5.16 percent positivity), according to data released Tuesday afternoon. Nov. 17.

There are now 777 patients now hospitalized statewide (an increase of 20).

For the latest rundown of cases by county and community, click here and scroll down.

