COVID-19: CT Sees Change In Test Positivity Rate After Jump To 1.6 Percent

Connecticut saw a slight spike in recent COVID-19 cases, though the number has flattened back out and is once again trending in the right direction.

After weeks of seeing the rate of positive COVID-19 tests in Connecticut hovering at or below 1 percent, that number jumped up to 1.6 percent recently, though that number was back down to 1.1 percent as of Tuesday, Sept. 22.

The latest numbers released by Gov. Ned Lamont on Sept. 22 found that 12,044 tests were administered in the past 24 hours, with 136 coming back positive for the virus.

There are currently 70 COVID-19 patients being treated in Connecticut hospitals, and there was one newly reported virus-related death, bringing the total to 4,496 since the pandemic started in March.

Since the outbreak began, there have been 1,477,478 COVID-19 tests administered in Connecticut, leading to 56,160 positive cases.

A breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported in Connecticut counties, according to the Department of Health:

Fairfield: 19,093 (798 probable);

New Haven: 13,777 (501);

Hartford: 13,729 (685);

Litchfield: 1,754 (91);

New London: 1,709 (73);

Middlesex: 1,487 (69);

Tolland: 1,209 (114);

Windham: 923 (11).

