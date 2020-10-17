COVID-19: 11 New Cases Lead To Quarantines For 60 At Norwalk Public Schools

There were 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period in the Norwalk Public School District, leading to quarantines for about 60 staff members and students.

The period was from Thursday, Oct. 15 to Friday, Oct. 16, the district said.

"The affected people have been instructed to remain home in self-isolation and have been provided with additional instructions to follow prior to returning to school," the district said in a statement. "Family members have also been instructed to contact their healthcare provider about getting tested."

The district said that contact and exposure tracing has been completed for all known cases, adding that "anyone known to have been exposed to a confirmed positive case has already been contacted."

Only two of the identified cases involve individuals who have recently been present on a school campus, the district noted.

"However, exposure outside our buildings do have an impact on our schools," the district said.

At least six confirmed cases involve members of the Brien McMahon High School and Center for Global Studies school communities, the district said.

"These are not exposures that occurred at school," the district said. "Contact tracing indicates that they appear to be connected to weekend social gatherings and a non-school related scavenger hunt that took place during the week.

"If your child may have been present at a group event outside of school, check with your healthcare provider about whether a test may be recommended."

Both McMahon and the Center for Global Studies were on full remote learning Friday.

All extracurricular activities, athletics and music have been canceled for BMHS and CGS students through the weekend.

A decision about school at McMahon and CGS will be made over the weekend.

