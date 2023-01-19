Bridgeport Man Nabbed For Norwalk Shooting, Police Say

A Bridgeport man has been charged with the shooting of another man in Norwalk months after the incident took place.

Norwalk Police arrested Samuel Branch, age 24, on a fugitive warrant along with the US Marshals on Wednesday, Jan. 18 in Bridgeport.

On Thursday, May 12, 2022, members of the patrol division responded to a shooting in the area of 43 North Main Street. They located a crime scene however no victims were on the scene, said Lt. Joe Dinho of the Norwalk Police.

A victim later arrived at Norwalk Hospital by private vehicle suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Norwalk detectives assumed the investigation and quickly developed Branch as a suspect in the shooting. After a lengthy investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for Branch’s arrest in late November 2022, Dinho said.

On Jan. 18, the Norwalk Police developed information that Branch Jr., was at 2046 Boston Ave. in Bridgeport, CT. The Norwalk Police Special Services Division, in conjunction with the US Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Bridgeport Police Department Tactical Narcotics Team, established surveillance at the Boston Avenue location.

After a short period of time, Branch was observed exiting this location and was taken into custody, police said,

He was charged with:

Illegal discharge of a firearm

Reckless endangerment

Criminal possession of a firearm

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Two counts of violation of probation

Branch is being held on a $390,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Jan. 30.

