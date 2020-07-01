Beautiful 'Healthy' Maple Tree Found Cut Down At Norwalk Park

Police are investigating after a beautiful, healthy maple tree was found cut down in an area park.

Norwalk City officials said the tree was found cut down in Mill Pond Park on Tuesday, June 30.

The tree knocked over a garbage can resulting in litter being scattered all across the park.

Little other information was available, but police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Norwalk Police Department at 203-854-3000.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.