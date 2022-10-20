8 Busted In Norwalk For Prostitution, Massages Without License, Police Say

Eight people were arrested following a month-long investigation into two Fairfield County massage parlors for prostitution and offering massages without a license.

The arrests took place in Norwalk on Thursday, Oct. 19 at the Lily Spa at 115 New Canaan Ave. and Healthy Massage located at 349 Main Ave.

In response to complaints received from the public, the Norwalk Police Department Special Services Division and the CT Department of Labor Wage and Workplace Standards Division conducted an investigation into the activities and labor practices occurring at two local massage parlors, said Lt. Joe Dinho.

The month-long investigation involved extensive surveillance and the use of informants and undercover officers, Dinho said.

Search and seizure warrants were also issued for both establishments. In addition, members of the Wage and Workplace Standards Division issued Stop Work orders to both businesses for insufficient worker's compensation coverage and making cash payments without maintaining required payroll records.

As a result of the joint investigation at both locations, approximately $8,000 in cash was seized, and eight arrests were made including:

LILY SPA:

Yuehua Song, age 50, of Queens. She was charged with:

Prostitution

Permitting prostitution

Promoting prostitution

Conspiracy to commit prostitution

Massage without a license

Prostitution

Promoting prostitution

Conspiracy to commit prostitution

Massage without a license

MinYu, age 46, of Queens. She was charged with:

HEALTHY MASSAGE:

Hueyuan He, age 46, of Queens. He was charged with promoting prostitution and permitting prostitution.

Mei Jin Zheng, age 39, of Queens. She was charged with interference with a search warrant and massage without a license.

Youfang Pan. age 49, of Queens. She was charged with:

Prostitution

Conspiracy to commit prostitution

Promoting prostitution

Massage without a license

Cui Ru Ge. age 45, of Queens. She was charged with massage without a license.

Min Min Sheng, age 35, of Queens, was charged with massage without a license.

Xiaogian Ma, age 39, of Queens, was charged with massage without a license.

This is an ongoing investigation, and reports can be made via the following: Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111

Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to the Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com.

