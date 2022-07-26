11 Years Later, Norwalk Police Still Pleading For Leads In Double Homicide

Police in Connecticut are pleading with the public to come forward with information regarding the cold case double murder of two people that reaches its 11th anniversary next month.

On Saturday, Aug. 6, 2011, 22-year-old Rickita Smalls and 27-year-old Iroquois Alston, both of Norwalk, were shot and killed while sitting in a parked car on Avenue B, said the Norwalk Police.

Since that time investigators have worked hard to bring those responsible to justice including offering a $50,000 reward.

But year after year the case has laid stagnant, even with persons of interest, new advances in technology, and pleads from the families of the victims.

"As we approach the eleventh anniversary of the incident, we would like to encourage anyone with information to come forward," said Sgt. Sofia Gulino, of the Norwalk Police. "While we have no updates to share regarding this case, we are hoping that with the increased reach of technology, and the continued offering of a $50,000 reward by the State of Connecticut, we may obtain new information not previously garnered."

Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling agrees. During a press conference on Tuesday, July 26, Rilling said he was pleading with the public to come forward: "Somebody knows something," he said. "These families need closure."

Investigators have remained tight-lipped about details surrounding the brutal slayings. Little information has been released about the case, other than the couple were sitting in the vehicle when they were shot.

Family members believe many are afraid to come forward.

April Alston, the mother of Iroquois Alston, said she just "wants justice" and has faith that someone will come forward.

Smalls' grandmother, Barbara Smalls, said on Tuesday she is tired of having to pass each year without an arrest.

"We should be celebrating her birthday which would have been on April 15," she said.

Investigators say any lead, large or small could help break the case. They added that anyone who is afraid will be protected.

Anyone with information can call the Norwalk Police Detective Bureau at 203-854-3111 or the state cold case hotline at 866-623-8058.

