More Than 20 People Displaced In Norwalk House Fire

More than 20 people were displaced after a fire damaged a multi-family home in Norwalk on Tuesday, April 29. 

The fire began at 30 Lexington Ave. just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 29. 

 Photo Credit: Norwalk Fire Department
Josh Lanier
The fire began at a three-story home at 30 Lexington Ave. just after 2:30 p.m. The fire began on the first floor, and many people on the second and upper floors did not realize the building was in flames. 

Firefighters alerted them and helped evacuate the building while battling the fire. 

Thankfully, there were no injuries. The Red Cross is assisting the 22 people displaced with temporary accommodations. 

The Norwalk Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. 

