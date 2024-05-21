Metro-North Train Becomes Tangled In Wires, Causing Delays, Small Fire In Norwalk

The incident occurred in Norwalk around 4:45 p.m. Monday, May 20, on an eastbound train near Moore Place, carrying passengers who had become entangled in the overhead wires that supply operational power to the train.

According to Deputy Chief Jonathan Maggio of the Norwalk Fire Department, the circuit breaker for the track detected the fault and de-energized it automatically.

Maggio said a small brush fire was extinguished adjacent to the stopped train off to the side of the tracks due to some of the overhead equipment that was sheered off and came to rest in a brushy area.

The Norwalk Fire Department, with MTA emergency personnel, determined an adjacent track could be re-opened after moving some of the damaged equipment.

Passengers were removed from the entangled train within the hour in a train-to-train transfer to the operational track.

Maggio said there were no reported injuries, and the incident was under control within 15 minutes.

