Mario Osorio-Lopez, who has no known address, is facing multiple charges: second-degree robbery, second-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery, and two counts of risk of injury to a minor, according to Norwalk Police.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on July 12, when a juvenile called police to report being robbed by three men in Veterans Park.

The victim told police they had gone to the park to sell several “high-value items” after communicating with a prospective buyer on Snapchat. However, when the juvenile arrived, three men confronted them, brandished a knife, and stole the valuables before fleeing the scene, police said.

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing, and additional arrests are expected.

Osorio-Lopez is being held on $500,000 bond, police added.

