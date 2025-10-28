Marc Owens, 56, turned himself in to Norwalk police on Tuesday, Oct. 28, in the fatal crash that killed Josephine Pimpinella in the summer, authorities said. Officials charged him with misconduct with a motor vehicle, distracted driving not by cell phone, and failure to yield to a pedestrian.

The reported crash happened in the area of 133 Connecticut Avenue on July 12, when a pick-up truck crashed into Pimpinella as she walked across a driveway, police said.

Pimpinella suffered serious injuries in the crash, and paramedics rushed her to Norwalk Hospital, where she later died.

Norwalk police said they've spent months collecting evidence in the case before applying for an arrest warrant for Owens.

Owens was being held on a $50,000 bond, authorities said.

Pimpinella, of Norwalk, was born in Minturno, Italy, in 1941, her obituary said. The funeral service was kept private at her request.

