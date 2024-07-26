Man Wanted For Norwalk Child Sex Abuse Nabbed In California, Police Say

Jeffrey Farr, age 74, of San Diego, who Norwalk Police wanted, was arrested by US Marshals and Norwalk officers at his California home on Thursday, July 25.

Farr is accused of sexually assaulting a family member, said Sgt. Ryan Evart of the Norwalk Police.

Farr was charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and being a fugitive from justice and held on a $400,000 bond.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.