Man Shot In Parking Lot, Suspect On Run In Norwalk, Police Say

The incident took place in Norwalk around 7:20 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 30 on Fairfield Avenue.

According to Norwalk Deputy Police Chief Joe Dinho, dispatch received a call reporting that a man had been shot in the parking lot on Fairfield Avenue. Patrol Officers quickly arrived on the scene and found a man on the sidewalk and began providing medical aid for his gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was quickly transported to Norwalk Hospital by EMS.

Officers searched the area for the suspect with the assistance of a Police K9 handler. A canvass by officers and detectives resulted in the recovery of two shell casings near the location of the shooting, Dinho said.

Detectives are actively investigating and reviewing the video of the incident.

The victim is reported to be in stable condition after surgery.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Norwalk Police Det. Kougioumtzidis at 203-854-3185 or by email at: nkougioumtzidis@norwalkct.gov.

