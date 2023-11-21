Man Nabbed After Leaving Loaded Handgun In Diner Bathroom in Norwalk: Police

Norwalk resident Christopher Miles, age 38, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 21 by members of the Norwalk Detective Bureau in connection with an incident involving an illegally possessed handgun that happened in September, Norwalk Police announced.

According to the department, on Wednesday, Sept. 13, officers responded to the Post Road Diner at 312 Connecticut Ave. (Route 1), where a 9mm Glock handgun loaded with 13 bullets had been left in the men's bathroom.

Following an investigation into the incident conducted by the Detective Bureau, authorities determined that Miles had been the one who had left the firearm in the bathroom. Because he is a convicted felon, he is now allowed by law to possess a firearm, police said.

Miles was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and possession of a large-capacity magazine and was assigned a $500,000 bond. He will appear in court on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

