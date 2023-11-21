Overcast 43°

Man Nabbed After Leaving Loaded Handgun In Diner Bathroom in Norwalk: Police

A 38-year-old man was slapped with criminal charges and a $500,000 bond after leaving an illegally possessed handgun in the bathroom of a Fairfield County diner, police said.

<p>Norwalk Police released an image of the handgun which was left inside a bathroom at the Post Road Diner in Norwalk.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Norwalk Police
Ben Crnic
Email me

Norwalk resident Christopher Miles, age 38, was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 21 by members of the Norwalk Detective Bureau in connection with an incident involving an illegally possessed handgun that happened in September, Norwalk Police announced.

According to the department, on Wednesday, Sept. 13, officers responded to the Post Road Diner at 312 Connecticut Ave. (Route 1), where a 9mm Glock handgun loaded with 13 bullets had been left in the men's bathroom. 

Following an investigation into the incident conducted by the Detective Bureau, authorities determined that Miles had been the one who had left the firearm in the bathroom. Because he is a convicted felon, he is now allowed by law to possess a firearm, police said.

Miles was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and possession of a large-capacity magazine and was assigned a $500,000 bond. He will appear in court on Tuesday, Dec. 5. 

