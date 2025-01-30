Man Hid Camera In Bathroom At Norwalk Restaurant: Police

Hector Camacho, of Weston, was taken into custody by Norwalk detectives on Tuesday, Jan. 28, after authorities linked him to the device using forensic DNA evidence, surveillance footage, and interviews, according to Norwalk police.

The case began on Sept. 29, when a person at Sierra Grille at 617 Connecticut Ave. in Norwalk discovered a concealed camera in the restroom and alerted authorities. Police did not say how many people may have been filmed without their consent.

Camacho was charged with criminal attempt at voyeurism with malice and held on a $75,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 11.

Investigators urge anyone with information about the case to contact the Norwalk Police at 203-854-3111.

