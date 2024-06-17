Man Charged With Burglary After Woman Finds Him In Her Norwalk Home

The incident occurred in Norwalk around 4:30 a.m., Saturday, June 15.

According to Lt. Tomasz Podgorski of the Norwalk Police, the woman told officers she woke up and found a man standing in her home.

The man attempted to take the woman's phone as she tried to call 911 and then fled the scene prior to patrol officers’ arrival, Podgorski said.

Podgorski said detectives processed the scene and reviewed video surveillance. As a result of their investigation, they were able to identify Jose Gomez-Gonzalez, age 29, of Norwalk, as the man who entered the residence.

Detectives arrested Gomez-Gonalez that same morning without incident and charged him with:

Burglary

Interfering with an emergency call

Disorderly conduct

He was held on a $500,000.

