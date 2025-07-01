Live Grenade Found In Norwalk Triggers Bomb Squad Response; Practice Explosive Also Located

Officers from the Norwalk Police Department were first called around 10:20 a.m. Monday, June 30, to a home on St. Mary’s Lane, where a resident found a grenade by the side of the road. That device was later determined to be “disabled and inert," authorities said.

But hours later, things got more serious.

At about 3:30 p.m., police were dispatched to another report of a found hand grenade, this time in a backyard on Wolfpit Avenue. This one, however, was determined to be active.

The Stamford police bomb squad was called in and removed it without incident.

A bomb-sniffing dog from Norwalk also searched the area for any additional devices, but nothing else was found.

It's unclear who placed the grenades or where they got them.

Norwalk police urge anyone with information to contact the department's tip line at 203-854-3111.

