Spreading Good Will In Norwalk And Beyond In These Uncertain Times

Stuck at home, one of the few outings we might allow ourselves is a solitary walk during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Have you noticed everyone you safely pass seems friendlier? You feel good will in the air. Is it because we’re so desperate for socialization that we’re grateful to see a new face? Or is it because we just never paid attention to our smiling neighbors? Perhaps it’s a little bit of both.

Or perhaps it’s because there really is good will in the air.

Part of that good will is being sent through messages like this one discovered on West Rocks Rd. in Norwalk — splashes of eye-catching, bright colors and a simple reminder to “Be Kind” painted on rocks.

Adrian Andriopoulos initially thought she was just creating an art project to occupy her daughters, Gianna, 6 a student at Cranbury Elementary, and Chelsea, 4, who goes to Marvin Daycare, while they were unexpectedly home. The girls painted the rocks and Andriopoulos wrote the words.

"...maybe after this is all over and our lives return to normal, people will remember to make a coscious effort to be kind." Adrian Andriopoulos

“It took the better part of the day to create,” said Andriopoulos. “We painted it with acrylic paint so it should last quite a while, I hope!”

In the two weeks since, the message has been noted and shared.

“The first time I realized it had come to people’s attention,” said Andriopoulos, “was when I heard from some friends who drove by and saw it. Then someone took a photo of it, and it was posted on the I Love Norwalk CT Facebook group. Once that happened, more people realized it was at my house, and I started to hear from friends and family on social media.”

And now the sentiment is also being replicated.

Andriopoulos' friend, Adirenne Mora Burr of JB's Deli and Pizza (open for takeout and delivery), found another "Be Kind" message in Norwalk. Adrienne Mora Burr

“A friend of mine was driving and noticed someone had done the same thing in their driveway and took a photo and sent it to me,” added Andriopoulus. “I think it’s great that other people are getting into the spirit.

"I believe that if we all practiced being kind, not only would it help us all in this current state of fear and uncertainty, but maybe after this is all over and our lives return to normal, people will remember to make a conscious effort to be kind to others.”

Share your found good-will messages with us on our Facebook pages!

