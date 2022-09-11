South Norwalk Restaurant Wins National 'Best Traditional Hot Wing' Award

A Fairfield County restaurant won first place in the "Best Traditional Hot Wing" category at this year's National Buffalo Wing Festival.

This year's festival was held on Saturday, Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, which is located in the Southtowns of the Buffalo metropolitan area.

The event featured wing eating competitions, "bobbing for wings," live music, and more.

During the festival, the National Buffalo Wing Festival also announced the 2022 restaurant winners in various categories, such as "Best Creative Sweet Wing" and "Best Dry Rub Wing."

The Blind Rhino, which has locations in South Norwalk and in the Black Rock neighborhood in Bridgeport, won first place in the "Best Traditional Hot Wing" category.

The restaurant reports that it has received more than 25 awards for its wings. Its flagship South Norwalk restaurant opened in 2015, and the Black Rock location opened in 2019.

Second place was awarded to Wyoming restaurant Weitzels Wings aka Double Dub's, and Ohio restaurant Archer's Tavern Centerville came in third place.

