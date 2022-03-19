Shake Shack, Pepe's Pizza Plan New Locations At Site In Stamford

The food scene in one Fairfield County city is getting a little larger with the addition of two new restaurants, both of them faves with foodies.

According to Hey Stamford!, Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana is planning to open in Stamford, as the pizza giant continues its expansion across the area.

But, they won't be alone, Shake Shack is also joining the Stamford ranks with a new location and will be adjacent to the Frank's, city officials said.

Both will be located at 64 High Ridge Road on the property that housed a Bank of America drive-thru location.

The new Shake Shack -- yum burgers and shakes -- will be the company’s fourth in Fairfield County and sixth in the state. The company also has locations in Danbury, Westport, and Darien.

Not to be outdone, Pepe’s -- think crispy slightly charred crust -- owns seven restaurants throughout the state with its home location in New Haven.

No word on they will open. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

