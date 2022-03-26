Norwalk Man Wins $25,000 A Year For Life In CT Lottery

A Fairfield County man is in for a lifetime of luck after winning won of the more elusive CT Lottery prizes.

Norwalk resident Donald Finch won one of the top prizes playing “Lucky for Life,” cashing in a ticket on Thursday, March 24 that was sold at the Pressure Discount Tobacco on New Canaan Avenue in Norwalk to the tune of $25,000 a year for the rest of his life.

CT Lottery players fill in a “Lucky for Life” play slip by choosing 5 different "white" ball numbers from 1 to 48, and one "yellow" Lucky Ball number from 1 to 18.

There are drawings every night, with prizes ranging from $3 to Finch’s prize of $25,000 a year for life or $365,000 a year for life.

To win $25,000 a year for life Finch had to match five numbers, but missed the Lucky Ball.

The most recent CT Lottery drawing with a $25,000 a year for life winner was on Saturday, March 12, with the winning numbers 03-04-06-21-23 with the Lucky Ball of 16.

If he had connected on the Lucky Ball, Finch would have been in line for a payday of $365,000 a year for life.

According to CT Lottery, “when a winning scratch ticket is validated through a Lottery Retailer's terminal, the remaining number of unclaimed prizes for that prize level is automatically updated reflecting one less prize. Until the individual or group presents their winning ticket for claim at CT Lottery Headquarters, the identity of a winner is unknown.”

Finch wasn't the only big winner playing CT Lottery. Other new winners of prizes of $10,000 or more include:

On Tuesday, March 22, Seymour resident Timothy Wandel won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Munim Enterprises in Orange;

won $10,000 playing "10X Cash 15th Edition" on a ticket sold at Munim Enterprises in Orange; On March 22, West Hartford resident Elena Panova won $50,000 playing "Super Bonus Bucks" on a ticket sold at the Tara Market in West Hartford;

won $50,000 playing "Super Bonus Bucks" on a ticket sold at the Tara Market in West Hartford; A winning $20,000 "20X Cash 7th Edition" ticket purchased at Pride in Simsbury was cashed in by a Simsbury resident on March 22;

was cashed in by a Simsbury resident on March 22; On March 22, North Haven resident Patricia Wojciechowski won $10,000 playing "Win Up To $10,000 A Month for Life" on a ticket sold at First Fuel of North Haven;

won $10,000 playing "Win Up To $10,000 A Month for Life" on a ticket sold at First Fuel of North Haven; On March 22, Stamford resident Daniel Zyskowski won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at Super Stop & Shop in Stamford;

won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at Super Stop & Shop in Stamford; On March 22, Virginia, Beach, Virginia resident Ly Adams won $20,000 playing "Dingo Doubler" on a ticket sold at the Buckland Street Xtra Mart in Manchester;

won $20,000 playing "Dingo Doubler" on a ticket sold at the Buckland Street Xtra Mart in Manchester; On Wednesday, March 23, a winning $50,000 "$50,000 50th Anniversary" ticket sold at Colchester Henny Penny was cashed in by a Colchester resident.

was cashed in by a Colchester resident. On March 24, Ansonia resident Rafael Batalla won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Greatway Food Store in West Haven;

won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 8th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Greatway Food Store in West Haven; On March 24, Brooklyn resident Steven Dunn won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at the City Gas in Putnam;

won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at the City Gas in Putnam; On March 24, New Britain resident Orlando Estrella won $100,000 playing "CASH5" on a ticket sold at the Citgo in New Britain;

won $100,000 playing "CASH5" on a ticket sold at the Citgo in New Britain; On March 24, Kensington resident Christian Abrahamson won $42,604 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at the Simeone Enterprises Mobil Mart in Kensington;

won $42,604 playing "PLAY4 DAY" on a ticket sold at the Simeone Enterprises Mobil Mart in Kensington; On March 24, Hamden resident Xiao Yan Chen won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Liquor King in West Haven;

won $10,000 playing "30X Cash 9th Edition" on a ticket sold at the Liquor King in West Haven; On March 24, New Britain resident Donna Elliott won $20,000 playing "Payday Multiplier" on a ticket sold at the Newington Avenue Noble in New Britain.

A complete list of CT Lottery winners can be found here.

