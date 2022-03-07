New Norwalk Restaurant Draws Praise For Large Portions

A new Fairfield County restaurant has seen praise for its large portions.

Tio Agustin is located at 99 New Canaan Ave. in Norwalk.

The family-owned restaurant focuses on offering authentic traditional Mexican cuisine, according to owners.

Some menu items include chile relleno, quesadillas, tacos, and freshly-made guacamole.

"Great food here," Ken P., of Norwalk, said in a Yelp review. "I have tried just about everything and all are terrific. Large portions too! If you don't see what you are looking for just ask and they will make it!"

The eatery is every day for lunch and dinner.

