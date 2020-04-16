COVID-19: Three Fairfield Women Spearhead Food Drives For Those In Need

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to affect not only the health but livelihood of millions of citizens, organizations, and residents have stepped forward to help, including in Fairfield County.

In Fairfield, three women who stepped forward in March and began holding food drives for other residents needing something to eat will hold their sixth "social distancing food drive" on Sunday, April 19.

Helene Daly, Heather Dubrosky and Alexis Harrison began holding food drives on March 7 when the three women saw a need to help the community’s most vulnerable citizens, especially senior citizens.

As the month of March went on and the COVID-19 pandemic became worse, the need to help the community, and to support local food pantries and agencies, heightened.

Since then, the three women have partnered with Operation Hope and the Bridgeport Rescue Mission to help augment supplies and to help restock food pantries.

“No one should go hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic. With school closures, new financial realities and health risks, millions of Americans are turning to food banks for much-needed support,” said Harrison. “As local citizens, we have a social responsibility to support places like Operation Hope who provides hope, nourishment, and support to many people in Fairfield.”

Sunday's drive will be held in the back parking-lot of Operation Hope, at 636 Old Post Road in Fairfield.

Items needed include canned meat, stews, chili, cereal, boxed milk, jellies, peanut butter, canned fruit, pasta, tomato sauces, paper supplies, cleaning products, and grocery gift cards.

During the last several weeks, the trio have collected more than $4,200 in gift cards and cash donations, along with bags and bags of food, toiletry items, and personal care items.

“The amount of supplies we’ve been able to collect has been a testament to the Fairfield community and the love people have for others," said Daly.

The women say the COVID-19 pandemic has been a unifier in many ways and has shown what community is all about.

“Each week, hundreds of people donate to our drives and they always come with a smile and with much compassion,” added Dubrosky. “Operation Hope has ramped up their service and operations to Fairfield, and as citizens, we too have to step up to keep food and meals going to our neighbors.”

To donate to Operation Hope, click here.

