COVID-19: Joyful Family Welcomes Greenwich Hospital Newborn From Afar

A new baby boy born in Fairfield County during the middle of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) will have quite a story to tell one day.

Myles Mackenzie Mangan, born at 8:49 a.m., Wednesday, April 8, at Greenwich Hospital via cesarean section to parents Miranda and Nick Mangan, of White Plains, came into the world without much fanfare due to the no visitor's policy in effect due to COVID-19 at hospitals.

But that didn’t prevent Miranda’s father, stepmother, stepsister and brother-in-law from driving one-and-a-half hours from Patchogue in Suffolk County to Greenwich Hospital to wish the couple good luck and await the birth of the baby.

The foursome stood on the sidewalk displaying a homemade sign “Welcome Baby Mangan” toward Miranda’s hospital window. The family members arrived at 8 am. News of Myles's birth came less than an hour later via a text from Nick. Myles weighed 5 pounds, 2 ounces.

“This isn’t exactly how I pictured it,” joked Jason Lustig, referring to the arrival of his first grandchild. “Mom is doing well in recovery. That’s all we wanted to hear.”

It’s the first child for the Mangan couple, who are both physical education teachers. She works for the Lakeland public school system; he’s in the Mamaroneck public school system.

Miranda has been on bed rest at Greenwich Hospital for more than a week. Nick arrived at the hospital Tuesday night in anticipation of the cesarean section.

“Greenwich Hospital has been terrific,” said Lustig. “They’ve been treating Miranda like royalty. We couldn’t be happier.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.