Actors Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul Will Visit Stew Leonard's In Norwalk

Actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are set to pay a visit to a Stew Leonard's Wine & Spirits in Fairfield County in the coming days to sign bottles of their mezcal product.

The duo, who co-starred in the television series "Breaking Bad," will visit the Norwalk store from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, and sign bottles of their "Dos Hombres" mezcal, according to an announcement from Stew Leonard's.

Dos Hombres, which Cranston and Paul launched in 2019, will be available for purchase at $59.99 per bottle, the supermarket company said.

Wine specialists at the store will also offer customers tastes of the Dos Hombres mezcal margaritas during the event.

Stew Leonard's said Cranston and Paul will be unable to sign other memorabilia during the event due to time constraints.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.