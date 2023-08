Have you read all your Daily Voice email alerts? Ready to test your local news IQ?

See if you can answer these questions based on the top stories of the week in Connecticut.

Get a leg up on the competition by subscribing to Daily Voice email alerts!

Follow the link below to take the quick quiz.

Good luck!

DAILY VOICE NEWS QUIZ for the week ending Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.