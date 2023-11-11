Know Them? Suspects Try Taking Item From Victim After Online Sale In Norwalk, Police Say

The Norwalk Police Detective Bureau is currently searching for two suspects in connection with an incident that happened in Fairfield County on Thursday, Aug. 3, the department announced on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

According to police, a victim was selling an item online and one of the suspects tried to physically take it from them after offering them fake currency. The suspect then indicated that he had a weapon before running from the scene.

A similar incident also happened on Wednesday, Oct. 25 in Danielson and involved the same two suspects, according to authorities.

Anyone with any information regarding the suspects is asked to call police at (203)-854-3183.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

