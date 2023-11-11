Fair 50°

Know Them? Suspects Try Taking Item From Victim After Online Sale In Norwalk, Police Say

Authorities in Connecticut are asking for the public's help in finding two attempted robbery suspects who tried forcefully taking an item from a victim after meeting up for a sale conducted over the Internet, police said.

<p>Norwalk Police released images of the two suspects.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Norwalk Police
The Norwalk Police Detective Bureau is currently searching for two suspects in connection with an incident that happened in Fairfield County on Thursday, Aug. 3, the department announced on Wednesday, Nov. 8. 

According to police, a victim was selling an item online and one of the suspects tried to physically take it from them after offering them fake currency. The suspect then indicated that he had a weapon before running from the scene. 

A similar incident also happened on Wednesday, Oct. 25 in Danielson and involved the same two suspects, according to authorities. 

Anyone with any information regarding the suspects is asked to call police at (203)-854-3183. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

