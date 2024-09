The Norwalk Police Department is seeking the man's identity who was involved in an incident in Norwalk on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Norwalk Police Sgt. Ryan Evarts described the man as a light-skinned Black man, 5-foot-7, 220 to 240 pounds, bald, and clean-shaven.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Ribisl by telephone at 203-854-3029 or by email at rribisl@norwalkct.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norwalk and receive free news updates.